Armenian opposition resumes protest rallies in Yerevan

The groups of Armenian opposition activists on Thursday resumed protest rallies in the capital Yerevan, demanding the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The special forces of the Armenian police have begun detaining opposition activists.

Earlier, opposition forces announced that their fight should be intensified and encompass the whole of Armenia. They called on the people of the provinces to resume protests and demonstrations in the country’s regions.

News.Az