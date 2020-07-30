Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan threatens energy projects: OPINION

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recent developments on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia are not only a threat to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, but also a threat to international energy projects.

According to News.Az, the due statement came from the Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev during the videoconference "Forum of Think Tanks: USA and Caspian Region" organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

He also noted that the creation of a single military bloc for the South Caucasus and Caspian countries is impossible and unrealistic, taking into account the fact that territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia are occupied by other countries of the region.

Besides, according to Shafiyev, the U.S. has played an important role in strengthening the independence of the South Caucasus countries, in particular in the implementation of energy projects.

"Throughout history, the South Caucasus has been in the focus of attention of regional powers, in particular Russia and Iran. But in modern history, we also see similar interests from the U.S, EU and China. If we talk about the role of the US in the region at the moment, it has significantly decreased. This is not only due to the Trump administration. This process began with the Obama administration. The U.S. is now more concerned with domestic issues, and its presence, to a greater extent, is limited to strategically important first-degree regions," he said.

News.Az