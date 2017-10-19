Armenian provocation in the European Parliament prevented

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth "congress" of European Armenians was held in Brussels on October 18-19 with the organizational support of the Armenian Diaspora.

Within the framework of the congress, during the session that took place in the building of the European Parliament, there was planned to commit provocations, with the participation of "representatives" of the illegal regime established in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, according to Trend.

Despite attempts by the "head" of the occupation regime, Bako Sahakyan and his accomplices to come to Brussels to participate in the event, as a result of the taken measures, participating of representatives of the illegal regime were prevented in the event held in the building of the European Parliament.

News.Az

