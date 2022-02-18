Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Tovuz direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 18, starting from 22:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Gulali settlement of the Tovuzgala region of the state border, with no reason, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Munjuglu settlement of the Tovuz region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The ministry noted that relevant measures have been taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation, the ministry added.

News.Az