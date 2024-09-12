Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops once again fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian troops once again fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Nakhchivan.

“On September 11, at about 10:50, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units in the opposite position,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijan army took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      