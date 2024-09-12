Armenian troops once again fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Nakhchivan.

“On September 11, at about 10:50, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units in the opposite position,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijan army took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

News.Az