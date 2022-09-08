Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army positions on border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 21:00 on September 7 to 04:00 on September 8, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Subatan settlement of Basarkechar region and Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region and Aghdam settlement of Tovuz region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az