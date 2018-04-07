Armenians violate ceasefire 102 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

