Armenians violate ceasefire 124 times a day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 124 times throughout the day, using 82 millimeter mortars (8 shells).

The press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) reports that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and in Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

