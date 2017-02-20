Armenians violate ceasefire 30 times using large-caliber machine guns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 30 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim village and in nameless hills in Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand and Marzili villages of Aghdam region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.

News.Az

