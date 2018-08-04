Armenians violate ceasefire 68 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 68 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.

