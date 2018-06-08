Armenians violate ceasefire 85 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 85 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, in Jil village and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Abdinli, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az