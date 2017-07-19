Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan highlighted in Saudi Arabian newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabian Al Jazirah newspaper has highlighted Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

An article by Azerbaijani ambassador Rasim Rzayev provides an insight into the Azerbaijani nation`s struggle for peace and justice, as well as the consequences of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Rzayev touches upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh dispute, occupation by Armenia of more than 20 per cent of Azerbaijani territory and the problems of more than one million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs.

He also emphasizes the latest tension on the line of contact of troops and the killing by the Armenian military of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother in Alkhanli village in Azerbaijan`s Fuzuli district.

The ambassador thanks the Saudi nation and government for supporting Azerbaijan`s position on the conflict and refusing to build diplomatic relations with Armenia. He hails Saudi Arabia’s special role in condemning Armenia`s military aggression against Azerbaijan in international organizations and in adopting documents urging the return of Azerbaijani refugees and IPDs to their homelands.

News.Az

News.Az