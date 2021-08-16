Yandex metrika counter

Baku dismisses Yerevan’s claims about death of Azerbaijani servicemen in Garagol

The information spread by Armenia about the alleged provocation of the Azerbaijan Army Units around the Lake Garagol in the direction of the state border and the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman is false, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.  

The opposing side is trying to lay the groundwork for future saboteur actions with such false information, the Azerbaijani ministry noted.


