Armenia’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 443

In the past 24 hours, 415 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,542, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Ten people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 443.

The number of active cases stands at 10,904. The total number of recoveries is 14,048.

News.Az