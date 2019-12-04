Armenia's deputy minister of education, science, culture and sports detained on suspicion of bribe taking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports was detained today by the National Security Service (NSS), which said the move followed a string of measures as part of the fight against corruption, according to ARKA.

According to reports in the local mass media, the deputy minister is Gevork Loretsyan, who oversees the sports.



The NSS said its officers detained also the president of a local football club, who is also the head of a number of supplier companies. The NNS officers detained also the deputy minister's driver.



According to preliminary information, the deputy minister sought a bribe for the support of a company in tenders for the purchase of sports equipment and uniforms. The bribe was to be conveyed through the driver. The latter was detained immediately after he handed over part of the money. The NSS said the case has handed to its Investigation Department for further inquiry.

News.Az

