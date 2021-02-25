Armenia’s ex-president Kocharyan urges citizens to support army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan urged the citizens to stand with the country’s army, according to local media.

“Dear compatriots, at this crucial moment we call on you to be the master of our country, to stand with our Armed Forces, the Armenian army,” Kocharyan said.

The Armenian military on Thursday called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Onik Gasparyan, the chief of General Staff of the Armenian army, along with other senior commanders released a statement calling for Pashinyan to step down.

Pashinyan blasted the military's call as a coup attempt and urged his supporters to take to the streets to resist.

Pashinyan later announced the dismissal of the chief of General Staff on Facebook.

