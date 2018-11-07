Armenia's population shrinking, but electoral lists getting bigger

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian police made adjustments to the electoral lists on the eve of the early parliamentary election, the Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper wrote.

The number of voters has decreased by 13,552 people compared to the lists for 2017, the message says. Thus, in 2017, the total number of voters was 2,588,456 people, of whom 1,575,786 people participated in the election.

And according to the data for this year, the total number of voters is 2,574,916 people.

“This is indirect evidence that the lists were bloated in the times of the previous government. And when the present government decided to update the lists, in particular by deleting the names of the deceased, the picture has changed,” the newspaper wrote, according to Trend.

It is interesting that this is happening in Armenia against the background of an unfavorable demographic situation in general.

The number of people in Armenia steadily declined after 1992 (3,633,300 people) and amounted to 2,972,900 people in 2018. The country has a low natural population growth: according to the CIA World Factbook, Armenia occupies the 170th place in the world in terms of this indicator.

The significant problems with demographics are also caused by external migration. Thus, according to the report on the demographic situation from the State Statistics Committee of Armenia, the average migration rate in the country is -24,800 people. Thus, almost 25,000 people leave the country annually, which, coupled with low population growth, promises serious demographic problems in the future.

According to a 2017 UN report with demographic forecasts for the whole world and individual countries, which describes the dynamics of the Earth’s population change up to 2100, the population of Armenia will fall below 2.9 million to 2,866,150 people by 2035, and to 2,700,184 people by 2050. The country's population will reduce to 1,848,572 people by 2100.

What part of this population will have the right to vote and will actually live in the country? A million and a half? A million? The economic problems in Armenia, which have lasted for more than a year, are leading to the outflow of the population and unwillingness of families to give birth to children due to financial difficulties.

If the Armenian leadership fails to resolve in the near future the problems that are caused, in particular, by the economic isolation of Armenia, the electoral lists will have to be inflated more than once.

News.Az

