Armenia’s purpose is just to cause civilian casualties: Azerbaijani official

The number of wounded civilians in Azerbaijan’s Tartar increased to 5 as a result of Armenia’s cruel artillery attack to city graveyard, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department, wrote on his Twitter page.  

“Does city graveyard have any military meaning or necessity? Absolutely NO. Armenia's purpose is just to cause casualties among civilians,” Hajiyev wrote.


News.Az 

