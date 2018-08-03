Armenia's Special Investigation Service head comments on his ties to Soros Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Armenian Special Investigation ServiceSasun Khachatryan confirmed that the chair of the Board of Directors at Open Society Foundations, David Khachatryan, is his brother.

"Yes, David Khachatryan is my brother, but I am not commenting nonsense," News.am cited Sasun Khachatrayn as saying.

As reported earlier, there were rumors over the links of the head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan with the Soros Foundation, since Khachatryan is the brother of David Khachatryan, the chair of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations-Armenia.

