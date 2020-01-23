Asan Imza case mentioned at World Economic Forum Whitepaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Economic Forum has been published white papers in the framework of the project, which is part of the World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Mobi

Azerbaijan Mobile ID – Asan Imza case has been mentioned in the white paper Inclusive Deployment of Blockchain for Supply Chains: Part 2 – Trustworthy verification of digital identities.

This is the second white paper in a series and part of a broader project focused on the co-creation of new tools and frameworks to shape the deployment of distributed ledger technology in supply chains towards interoperability, integrity, and inclusivity. The World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s Blockchain for Supply Chain project is a global, multi-industry, multi-stakeholder endeavors aimed at co-designing and co-creating frameworks. The project engages stakeholders from multiple industries and governments from around the world. This report is based on numerous discussions, workshops, and pieces of research and the combined effort of all involved. Jana Krimpe, co-chair of the Global Alliance for National Mobile Identities, the CEO of Azerbaijani B.EST Solutions Company, and operator of Asan Imza, the national Mobile ID, the Partner of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan (DTH) took part in the elaboration of paper by sharing experience and best practices of Azerbaijan in providing and usage of Mobile Identity Asan Imza. The contributors to this paper are the leading experts and professionals from 15 countries all over the world: Azerbaijan, US, Estonia, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Israel, Spain, South Korea, Austria, UK, Sweden, Angola, India, and Japan.

The representative from Azerbaijan also contributed to The World Economic Forum whitepaper. “Reimagining clearly displayed that businesses have to reconsider the way of verifying people’s identity online and manage personal data. The research made in the paper reveals the risks in the digital management of personal data for enterprises and Digital Identity: A strategic Imperative”, which was released on January 16, 2020. According to the paper, it is consumers. “The cost of identity authentication and fraud redress is expected to hit $28 billion by 2023, according to Boston Consulting Group. There can be high costs for businesses that fail to act. For example, a lack of trust costs businesses $2.5 trillion per year. Estimates show that as each business builds its own separate approach, businesses are estimated to be losing potential revenues of up to 30%,” mentioned in news releases of WEF.

“The fast implementation of innovations and rapid development of the digital economy of Azerbaijan requires trust to qualified digital identity which is a crucial component of trust in any digital service in the country. Azerbaijan has built one of the most successful digital environments with the usage of the qualified Mobile Identity – Asan Imza. The participation in such initiatives gives extremely important experience and knowledge, and the possibility to share our best practices with the worldwide community. Only in a strong collaboration between businesses, governments and customers we can provide trust – delivering both business growth opportunities and protection of individual data and privacy,” said Jana Krimpe.

Trustworthy digital identities of legal entities are the main topic on the agenda for the Republic of Azerbaijan. Initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and created by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, DTH is aimed to develop the cross-border e-services and e-signatures between Azerbaijan and partner countries all over the world.

