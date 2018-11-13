Asan Imza Mobile ID Project recognized as an innovation example

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPSI is a global forum for public sector innovation and cooperates with governments to comprehend and encourage new approaches to address society’s complex problems by empowering public servants with new insights, knowledge, tools, and connections to help them explore new possibilities.

Asan İmza digital mobile signature innovation example is now available on the OPSI website for users around the globe and will boost to ease work and bring it to new levels, according to Fineko.abc.az

According to the Presidential Decree, all diplomatic missions and consulates of the Azerbaijan Republic are empowered to issue m-Residency - Asan İmza to foreign citizens around the globe. m-Residency is a significant innovative tool to develop the investment climate in the country and to increase investment attractiveness for foreigners willing to conduct business in Azerbaijan. With the support of m-Residency, one can register a company online, carry out tax and customs transactions online, use electronic and mobile banking services, sign contracts online and many other things without visiting the country. More than 600 public and private e-services in Azerbaijan are available to use with Asan Imza. New cross-border e-Services will be available within Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan’ Roadmap. Digital Trade Hub (DTH) was initiated by presidential decree in early 2017 to strengthen the country's leading position in the Caucasus region and beyond. The DTH enables foreign and local businesses to prepare and sign import/export documents and other agreements electronically as well as access to local and cross-border e-services and e-Trade.

Azerbaijan occupies one of the leading positions in the world on the usage of mobile digital ID and its integration into various public and private electronic services, including the integration of Asan İmza with Azexport.az portal, which was developed by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the public-private partnership principle. According to the Presidential Decree, additional measures are taken nowadays to expand foreign trade operations and strengthen the Azexport.az portal as the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan.

Such initiative as OPSI also helps to promote the export of Azerbaijan innovative technologies and support AZERBAIJAN INNOVATIONS EXPORT CONSORTIUM ( AZINNEX ) intentions.

https://oecd-opsi.org/innovations/national-digital-identity-and-legally-binding-e-signatures-based-on-mobile-id-technology-branded-asan-imza-from-the-republic-of-azerbaijan/

News.Az

