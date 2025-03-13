Asia stocks gain on US tech rebound; Trump’s tariff threats cap gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday with shares in Japan and South Korea tracking an overnight rebound in U.S. tech stocks, but gains were limited amid fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday, while their futures edged higher in Asian trading as a cooler-than-expected inflation reading provided respite.

Asia tech stocks rise as Nasdaq jumps after soft CPI

In the U.S., the jumped 1.2% overnight following softer-than-expected February data.

The CPI indicated a cooling of inflation, with both the overall CPI and core CPI rising only 0.2% month-on-month, below expectations.

The positive sentiment in Asia was largely driven by gains in technology stocks, which benefited from the U.S. market’s performance.

Investors were encouraged by the cooling inflation data, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.

Japan’s advanced 1%, while gained 0.9%.

SoftBank Group (TYO:) shares rose 1.4%, while Tokyo Electron (TYO:) stock jumped 1.8%.

South Korea’s rose 0.5% with tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics (KS:), and SK Hynix Inc (KS:) gaining 0.7%, and 0.4%, respectively.

Malaysia’s index jumped 1.2%, while India’s edged 0.2% higher.

However, analysts caution that despite the upbeat market movements, underlying concerns such as trade tensions and global economic uncertainties persist, suggesting that market volatility may continue in the near term.

Trump threatens more tariffs on EU, escalates trade tensions

On Wednesday, President Trump threatened additional tariffs on European Union (EU) goods if the EU proceeded with its planned counter-tariffs on U.S. products.

This escalation came shortly after the U.S. implemented a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, a move that has strained relations with key trading partners.

The intensifying trade tensions between major Western economies have raised concerns about potential ripple effects on Asian markets.

Given Asia’s deep integration into global trade networks, any slowdown in Western economies could dampen demand for Asian exports, thereby affecting the region’s growth trajectory.

China’s fell 0.4% on Thursday, while the index inched 0.2% lower.

Hong Kong’s index ticked down 0.3%.

Australia’s index was trading 0.1% lower at 7,782.0, on the brink of entering a market correction territory.

The index has fallen 9.7% from its record high of 8,615.20 points reached on Feb. 14.

News.Az