Asos co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies after Thailand balcony fall
Quentin Griffiths, the co-founder of online fashion giant Asos, has been named by Thai police as the man who plunged to death from a building on 9 February 2026 in the eastern seaside town of Pattaya, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Police were called to investigate the case last Monday night after receiving an alert that a man fell from an 18-floor condominium and was found dead on the ground, a police investigator said.
He said Griffiths, a British passport holder, was by himself, his room was locked from the inside, and there was no trace of any break-ins at the time of the death. An autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play.
Griffiths co-founded Asos in 2000 and remained a significant shareholder after leaving the firm five years later.
The police also said that Griffiths was involved in two ongoing court cases that might have caused him stress.
By Nijat Babayev