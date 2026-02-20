Asos co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies after Thailand balcony fall

Quentin Griffiths, the co-founder of online fashion giant Asos, has been named by Thai police as the man who plunged to death from a building on 9 February 2026 in the eastern seaside town of Pattaya, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Police were called to investigate the case last Monday night after receiving an alert that a man fell from an 18-floor condominium and was found dead on the ground, a police investigator said.