Assistant to Azerbaijani President Anar Alakbarov visits fire scene and smoke victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov, Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev have visited the site of a recent blaze at the Republican Perinatal Center, News.az reports.

The officials were informed about the causes and repercussions of the fire, which resulted in the loss of four infants.

Anar Alakbarov, Teymur Musayev and Kamran Aliyev then paid a visit to those who were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

News.Az