Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan names new vice presidents

Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan names new vice presidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four new vice presidents of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) have been named.

Sarkhan Hajiyev, Elshad Nasirov, Balakishi Gasimov and Konul Mehtiyeva were elected as AFFA’s vice presidents on Tuesday.

Rovshan Najaf was as the president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) on Tuesday.

President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Neftchi football club Rovhsan Najafov replaced Rovnag Abdullayev in this post.

News.Az