At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed in horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia
- 27 Mar 2023 21:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a horrific bus crash southwest of Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports citing Al Arabiya.
The passenger bus crashed into a bridge on Monday, overturned, and caught fire, killing 20 and injuring 29.
The accident, which occurred as a result of a brake failure, took place on a road linking Asir province and the city of Abha.
The victims were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.