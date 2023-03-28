At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed in horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed in horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a horrific bus crash southwest of Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports citing Al Arabiya.

The passenger bus crashed into a bridge on Monday, overturned, and caught fire, killing 20 and injuring 29.

The accident, which occurred as a result of a brake failure, took place on a road linking Asir province and the city of Abha.

The victims were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.

News.Az