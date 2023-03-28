Yandex metrika counter

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed in horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed in horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a horrific bus crash southwest of Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports citing Al Arabiya.

The passenger bus crashed into a bridge on Monday, overturned, and caught fire, killing 20 and injuring 29.

The accident, which occurred as a result of a brake failure, took place on a road linking Asir province and the city of Abha.

The victims were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.


