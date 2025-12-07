At least 23 people killed in nightclub fire in India - VIDEO

At least 23 people were killed in a fire at a nightclub in the Indian state of Goa around midnight Saturday, local media quoted officials as saying early Sunday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Several tourists were among the dead at the tragic event at the nightclub in Arpora in the North Goa district, the Press Trust of India reported.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, who visited the site shortly after the fire, has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law -- any negligence will be dealt with firmly," he wrote on social media platform X.

Preliminary investigation showed the fire could have been started by a cylinder blast, according to local police.

News.Az