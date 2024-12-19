At least nine killed in Israeli airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

At least nine people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Seven fatalities occurred during an air raid on the port of As-Salif, while two others died in an attack on the Ras Isa oil facility in Hodeidah governorate, News.az reports, citing Al Masirah television. Earlier reports indicated that two central power plants in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, were also targeted in the same wave of strikes.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it carried out precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and power facilities in Sanaa. "Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by the Intelligence Directorate and supported by the Israeli Navy, targeted military assets linked to the Houthi terrorist regime on Yemen’s western coast and inland," stated the Israeli military.The IDF also reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen. Israel has consistently warned that ongoing attacks on its territory will be met with force.

