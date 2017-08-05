At least six people died, 36 injured in bus crash in Turkey

At least six people died, 36 injured in bus crash in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six people died at 36 were injured in a bus crash in Turkey near the town of Merzifon, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the NTV channel, the bus en route from Istanbul to Samsun drove off the road and rolled over. The injured were brought to a hospital, and the investigation into the cause of the accident was opened, the media added.

News.Az

News.Az