Athlete Said Najafzade secures Azerbaijan’s second gold at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Azerbaijan athlete Said Najafzade has claimed a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.Competing in the T12 category, Najafzade triumphed in the long jump with a remarkable distance of 7.27 meters, News.Az reports.
Earlier, Para taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) also claimed gold in his category.
Additionally, swimmer Raman Salei earned a silver medal, while taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov took home bronze.
Azerbaijan now ranks 23rd in the Paris 2024 medal standing.