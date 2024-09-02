Yandex metrika counter

Athlete Said Najafzade secures Azerbaijan’s second gold at Paris 2024 Paralympics

  • Sports
Azerbaijan athlete Said Najafzade has claimed a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Competing in the T12 category, Najafzade triumphed in the long jump with a remarkable distance of 7.27 meters, News.Az reports.

Earlier, Para taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) also claimed gold in his category.
Additionally, swimmer Raman Salei earned a silver medal, while taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov took home bronze.

Azerbaijan now ranks 23rd in the Paris 2024 medal standing.

News.Az 

