Atlanta United appoints MLS Cup winner Ronny Deila as new head coach

Atlanta United has named Ronny Deila, the 2021 MLS Cup champion, as their new head coach, the club announced on Friday.

Deila most recently managed UAE side Al Wahda following stints in Belgium with Standard Liege and Club Brugge, News.az reports, citing mlssoccer.com. The 49-year-old Norwegian manager joins Atlanta shortly after the club appointed sporting director/chief soccer officer Chris Henderson. They arrive two months before the 2025 campaign begins and with the Five Stripes looking to fill two open Designated Player spots."We’re thrilled to welcome Ronny as the new head coach of Atlanta United," said club president and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "He has a proven track record of winning in multiple leagues around the world, including the 2021 MLS Cup with NYCFC, and his knowledge of MLS was a key factor in our search."We believe his style of play aligns with the club’s philosophy as we look to build a team that will compete for trophies consistently."Deila accumulated a 46W-29L-15D record (all competitions) with NYCFC and reached the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The club qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs both years he was in charge.Before coming to MLS, Deila managed Scottish club Celtic, and Vålerenga and Strømsgodset in his native Norway."I want to thank Arthur M. Blank and Garth Lagerwey for this opportunity and couldn't be more excited to join Atlanta United,” Deila said. "This is a club with great ownership, excellent facilities and the ambition to succeed and continue to drive the league forward."I’m happy to return to MLS, a competitive league that I enjoy, and I’m eager to arrive and get to work with our group of players."

News.Az