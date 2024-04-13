Attack on Israel in response to Damascus consulate strike has concluded - Iran's mission to UN

Iran says its attack on Israel is a response to Israel's strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, and "the matter can be deemed concluded," News.Az reports citing CNN.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York said the early Sunday attack was a response to Israeli "aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus."

Israel earlier this month struck an Iranian building in the Syrian capital Damascus, with a military spokesperson saying Israel believed the Iranian building hit in the attack was a "military building."

The Iranian mission said the matter was "deemed concluded."

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!" Iran's Permanent Mission added in its statement on X.

