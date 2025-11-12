Australia, Indonesia sign historic security pact to boost regional stability

+ ↺ − 16 px



Australia and Indonesia have signed a new security treaty pledging to consult one another if either nation faces a threat, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced during a joint press conference in Sydney with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Albanese described the agreement as a major upgrade to earlier defence deals, marking the most significant step in bilateral security ties in 30 years. The treaty also includes commitments to hold regular security dialogues between both countries’ leaders, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“If either or both countries’ security is threatened, we will consult and consider what measures may be taken—individually or jointly—to address those threats,” Albanese said.

President Prabowo emphasized that the pact reflects their shared determination to strengthen cooperation and ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our goal is to maintain the best of relationships to enhance and guarantee security for both of our countries,” Prabowo said.

The deal highlights growing collaboration between Canberra and Jakarta amid shifting geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific and underscores their joint commitment to regional stability.

