Australia urges citizens to leave Lebanon following escalating hostilities

Australia on Monday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon after escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed her country’s concern over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, News.Az reports.“Australia is gravely concerned about escalation in the Middle East. Further hostilities put civilians at risk,” the minister posted on X.“The security situation in Lebanon could rapidly deteriorate. Australians in Lebanon should leave immediately while commercial flights are available,” she added.The Israeli army launched intensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, marking the heaviest bombardment since the onset of hostilities last Oct. 8.Fighter jets hit several areas in southwestern and southeastern Lebanon, killing and injuring hundreds of people.Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli army may target numerous Lebanese villages located up to 80 kilometers from the border.“In recent hours, we have identified Hezbollah's plans to attack Israeli citizens. In the near future, we will strike hostile targets in Lebanon to eliminate this threat,” he added at a press conference.Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut’s southern suburb.Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.While the Lebanese government and Hezbollah blame Israel for the explosions, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its involvement.

