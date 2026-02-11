Australian shadow cabinet minister Taylor steps down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leading member of the Australian Liberal Party's conservative faction Angus Taylor resigned from opposition leader Sussan Ley's shadow cabinet on Wednesday night.

Taylor, who is also the party's defense spokesman, announced his resignation from Ley's frontbench, following mounting speculation that he was preparing to challenge for her leadership, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking outside Parliament House in Canberra, Taylor said that the Liberal Party is in its worst position since it was formed in 1944. "I don't believe Sussan Ley is in a position to be able to lead the party, as it needs to be led from here," he said.

Taylor's supporters are expected to follow him in resigning from the shadow cabinet, according to reports.

Ley has led the Liberal Party since May 2025 when she narrowly beat Taylor in a ballot after the party suffered its worst ever result at a general election earlier in the same month.

Recent opinion polls have shown that voter support for the Liberal Party has fallen further under Ley's leadership.

News.Az