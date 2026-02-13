Avianca Airlines resumes Bogota-Caracas daily flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombia-based airline Avianca, one of the world’s oldest carriers and a leading airline in Latin America, announced on Thursday that it has resumed daily flights between Bogotá, Colombia, and Caracas, Venezuela.

The national airline and flag carrier of Colombia said the reinstatement of this key route follows a comprehensive review of operating conditions and flight safety, conducted in coordination with Colombian and Venezuelan authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The airline described the process as a “comprehensive evaluation of operational conditions and aviation safety.”

Avianca will now operate a daily round-trip service using an Airbus A320 aircraft. Flight AV142 is scheduled to depart from Bogotá at 07:40 a.m. local time, with flight AV143 returning from Caracas at 12:10 p.m.

Avianca’s president, Gabriel Oliva, told reporters that reconnecting Bogotá and Caracas after the temporary suspension strengthens the airline’s commitment to the region after more than 60 years of service. He noted that the daily frequency not only restores an essential link between the two capitals but also expands travel options for passengers connecting to Avianca’s broader network of destinations.

The suspension of flights to Venezuela came last November after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a warning about heightened security risks in Venezuelan airspace, prompting the carrier to halt operations temporarily.

News.Az