Avifavir coronavirus drug to cost $104

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Avifavir coronavirus drug price in pharmacies will be about 8,000 rubles ($103.9), being approximately 30% lower than the price of foreign counterparts, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Our price will be about eight thousand rubles," Dmitriev said. The drug price will be approximately 30% lower than for counterparts, he noted.

"We believe the price set for several counterparts - 12,000 rubles ($155.7) is a very high price. We deliberately delayed our pharmacies reach to present a more reasonable price," Dmitriev added.

The pharmaceutical price can be lowered, later on, the chief executive said. The Fund will also work on its inclusion into the Essential Drugs List. The drug is available free of charge in Russian hospitals, he noted.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az