Ayar Labs raises $500M to boost AI chip speed

Ayar Labs, backed by Nvidia (NVDA.O), announced it has raised $500 million in a Series E funding round, valuing the company at $3.75 billion. The round, led by Neuberger Berman, also included new investors ARK Invest, Qatar Investment Authority, and 1789 Capital, bringing Ayar Labs’ total funding to $870 million.

The startup develops chips that transmit data using light instead of traditional electrical signals, aiming to dramatically speed up AI computing by linking AI chips with memory chips. This technology is increasingly in demand as tech giants and governments invest heavily in AI infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ayar Labs competes with companies such as Celestial AI, which raised $250 million last year, and larger players like Lumentum and Coherent, which each received $2 billion in Nvidia investments this week.

The company plans to use the new funds to scale production, expand global operations—including a new office in Hsinchu, Taiwan—and accelerate the rollout of its co-packaged optics solution.

News.Az