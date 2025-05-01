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Labs
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China has formally denounced a sweeping move by United States regulators to prohibit Chinese laboratories from testing and certifying electronic equipment destined for the American market.01 May 2026-10:44
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Ayar Labs, backed by Nvidia (NVDA.O), announced it has raised $500 million in a Series E funding round, valuing the company at $3.75 billion. The round, led by Neuberger Berman, also included new investors ARK Invest, Qatar Investment Authority, and 1789 Capital, bringing Ayar Labs’ total funding to $870 million.03 Mar 2026-19:00
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Meta has reduced annual stock awards for most employees by about 5% as the company ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.20 Feb 2026-09:44
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Meta is planning to reduce roughly 10 percent of the workforce in its Reality Labs division, which develops products including the metaverse, sources familiar with the discussions said.14 Jan 2026-17:29
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Cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon is set to be sentenced on Thursday for deceiving investors who lost billions when his company’s crypto ecosystem collapsed in 2022.11 Dec 2025-09:40
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Pine Labs surged on its first day of trading on Friday, overcoming valuation concerns as investor enthusiasm for India’s record-breaking IPO market continued to build. The payments solutions provider closed 28.5% above its issue price, valuing the company at 320.27 billion rupees ($3.64 billion).14 Nov 2025-09:55
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Meta is preparing its fourth reorganization of artificial intelligence operations in just six months, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.16 Aug 2025-10:47
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Alphabet’s Isomorphic Labs, the AI-powered drug discovery arm born from DeepMind, is preparing to begin its first human clinical trials of drugs designed using artificial intelligence.07 Jul 2025-11:55
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XRP, the native token of Ripple Labs, is poised for a massive price decline as it fails to hold a crucial support level, News.az reports citing CoinPedia .08 Jan 2025-05:49
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