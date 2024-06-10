Azerbaijan, Georgia plan to conduct numerous events in military sphere this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia are planning to conduct a total of 21 joint events in the military sphere throughout 2024, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said on Monday.

Minister Hasanov made the remarks during a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Chikovani, who is an official visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.He noted that there is traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two nations. The minister emphasized the positive impact of the sincere relations between the two heads of state on joint cooperation.Speaking about the work in the liberated territories done after the Patriotic War, Minister Hasanov stressed that more than 12 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory is covered with mines. It was noted that as a result of the explosion of mines, 361 civilians and servicemen were wounded, 68 of them died.Minister Hasanov stressed that relations established on the basis of strategic partnership with Georgia are developing and rising. He added Azerbaijan and Georgia are planning to conduct a total of 21 joint events in the military sphere throughout 2024.Minister Hasanov invited his Georgian counterpart to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX to be held in Baku in September this year.Hailing his first visit to Azerbaijan as the Defense Minister and Vice Prime Minister, Chikovani expressed his gratitude for the sincere reception and hospitality. He noted the importance of holding such meetings in the development of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia and the expansion of relations.He emphasized that restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is very important for Georgia as well.The meeting emphasized importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises. It was noted that the Eternity computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises and Caucasian Eagle exercise held in a tripartite format contribute to the development of friendly relations between military personnel, and at the same time provide an opportunity for mutual experience exchange.The sides expressed confidence that defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the region.The meeting also discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-educational fields, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az