Azerbaijan, Russia mull prospects for tourism cooperation

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov discussed opportunities for enhancing tourism cooperation in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The meeting centered on the establishment of a tourism representative office of Azerbaijan in Moscow, facilitating mutual tourist flows, and the implementation of the "Roadmap for the development of tourism between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in 2024-2026"The two also discussed collaboration between winter and mountain-skiing centers in Azerbaijan and relevant tourism enterprises in Russia. They also explored opportunities for the exchange of experience in tourism education and proposed the creation of dual degree programs.Polad Bulbuloglu, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia, was also present at the meeting.

