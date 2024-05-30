Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss opportunities for media cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the Seminar on “Information Services 2024: National & foreign experience, future prospects” in Tashkent, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, met with Asadjon Khodjaev, Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

The discussions centered around expanding cooperation in various areas and the progress of implementing the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan".Both sides emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits to facilitate joint experience exchanges in communication development. This aligns with the "Road Map" aimed at developing media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, focusing on setting goals and measures.The meeting also addressed the establishment of relations between state bodies and institutions, scientific and educational institutions interested in increasing media literacy, as well as the organization of round tables dedicated to the application of effective methods to combat information attacks at the media level.

News.Az