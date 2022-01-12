Azerbaijan administers nearly 31,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 31,455 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,885 citizens received the first dose, 3,768 – the second dose and 24,802 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,562,620 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,190,347 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,703,255 people - the second dose and 1,669,018 people booster dose.

News.Az