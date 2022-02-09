Azerbaijan administers nearly 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 44,505 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,438 citizens received the first dose, 2,165 – the second dose and 38,902 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 12,306,245 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,255,473 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,756,764 people - the second dose and 2,294,008 people booster dose.

