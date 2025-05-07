Azerbaijan, AIIB explore infrastructure development projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Zou Jiayi, candidate for the presidency of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), via video-conferencing.

The meeting focused of key areas of bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports.

“During a video conference with Zou Jiayi, candidate for the presidency of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), we discussed the key areas of cooperation between AIIB and Azerbaijan, the Bank’s role in promoting economic growth across the Asian region, and infrastructure development projects,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

During a video conference with Zou Jiayi, candidate for the presidency of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) (@AIIB_Official), we discussed the key areas of cooperation between AIIB and #Azerbaijan, the Bank’s role in promoting #economic growth across the Asian… pic.twitter.com/ZjIUPg2Jeb — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) May 7, 2025

News.Az