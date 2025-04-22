Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for development of political, economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev paid an official visit to Algeria on April 21, signaling a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Baku and Algiers.

The visit included the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two nations, held in the Algerian capital. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, spanning both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, both sides exchanged views on the current state of political, economic, and inter-parliamentary relations and discussed future prospects for their development. Special emphasis was placed on the need to enhance cooperation in key strategic sectors.

A major highlight of the dialogue was the mutual recognition of vast opportunities for collaboration in the oil and gas industry, as well as in the area of renewable energy. Both nations acknowledged the strategic importance of energy cooperation and expressed interest in leveraging each other’s experience and capabilities in these domains.

Beyond the bilateral scope, the parties also explored ways to deepen coordination within multilateral frameworks, particularly in international platforms such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement. The importance of the upcoming 2026 OIC Summit, to be hosted by Azerbaijan, was underscored. The Algerian side welcomed Azerbaijan’s extensive experience and successful track record in hosting major international events, expressing confidence in the summit’s successful organization at the highest level.

Deputy Minister Rafiyev used the opportunity to inform his Algerian counterparts about the current situation in the South Caucasus during the post-conflict period. He provided updates on the peace process with Armenia, ongoing reconstruction and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories, landmine clearance operations, and the return of displaced Azerbaijani citizens to their ancestral homes.

As part of the visit, Yalchin Rafiyev also held a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf. Both diplomats expressed satisfaction with the current momentum in political relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria and stressed the importance of expanding economic and investment cooperation to match the strong political ties.

