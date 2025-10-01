Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for enhancing cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Sahil Babayev met with Algerian Ambassador to Baku Zakia Ighil to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, both sides praised the successful development of bilateral relations Azerbaijan and Algeria in political, economic, energy, and other areas, and explored prospects for further collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

Minister Babayev highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, supporting mutual investment initiatives, and developing trade relations.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Ighil stressed that she would spare no effort to further expand ties between the two countries during her tenure.

Minister Babayev wished the ambassador success in her diplomatic work in Azerbaijan.

News.Az