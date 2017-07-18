Azerbaijan among best countries for immigration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boston Globe has published an article titled "The US is now only the 7th-best country for immigrants, study says", which also mentions Azerbaijan.

A new ranking of the best countries to be an immigrant has placed Sweden in the top spot, closely followed by Canada, Switzerland, Australia and Germany. The United States, a country that was largely founded through mass immigration, came in seventh.

US News and World Report, which compiled the ranking, said it looked at measures such as economic stability, income equality and job markets to create its list, using a special survey of the opinions of more than 21,000 business leaders and other elites, as well as members of the public.

The ranking’s authors say they also used data from the World Bank and the United Nations on migrant populations in different countries, as well as the amount of remittance sent back to their country of birth. The immigration project is part of a broader ranking, launched by US News and World Report last year, that attempts to determine the world’s ‘‘best’’ countries in the same way that the publication also ranks colleges, hospitals and cars.

From the post-Soviet countries, Russia (24th place), Ukraine (31st place), Belarus (38th), Kazakhstan (46th), Latvia (56th) and Azerbaijan (61st). Armenia is not included in the rating.

