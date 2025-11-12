Azerbaijan and Bangladesh discuss prospects for stronger cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Md. Amanul Haq, the non-resident ambassador of Bangladesh to Azerbaijan, on Wednesday to discuss the current state and prospects for developing bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the officials hailed the development of bilateral ties based on friendship and mutual respect, as well as the mutual support within international platforms such as the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8).

They also noted the vast potential for boosting bilateral collaboration across economic, energy, trade, educational, and cultural domains.

The parties commended the contacts between the two countries’ leaders, as well as the visit to Azerbaijan by Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, and his participation in the COP29 Conference in Baku. They underscored the great prospects for cooperation within the upcoming OIC Summit, the WUF13 Forum, and the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) scheduled to take place in Baku.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual concern, including increasing high-level contacts and enhancing cooperation within international platforms.

