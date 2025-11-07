Azerbaijan, NATO discuss regional security, peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a visiting NATO delegation in Baku on Thursday to discuss strengthening Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation, regional and international security issues, and the current status of the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process.

Bayramov briefed the ambassadors on the history of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the security situation in the region following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, agreements reached at the Washington summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States, peace prospects, and plans for regional transport corridors. He also highlighted the threat posed by landmines in the liberated territories, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

The delegation included the permanent representatives of Türkiye, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Spain to NATO, as well as deputies of the permanent representatives of the United States and France to NATO.

News.Az